Amber Alert canceled for 14-day-old twins kidnapped from Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police canceled a statewide Amber Alert after twin 14-day-old boys kidnapped from Livonia early Monday were found safe.
Police say two unidentified women took Montana and Matthew Bridges, who were only wearing diapers.
Livonia Police Capt. Gregory Yon said the twins were reported missing around 10:10 p.m. Sunday from the Quality Inn on Plymouth Road in Livonia.
He said a woman, who he could not identify, left the babies with two friends at the hotel and they were gone when she returned.
Police say the twins were dropped off at the Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct 12 hours later around 10:45 a.m. Monday. The babies were taken to an area hospital for an evaluation and both were listed in good condition Monday morning.
Investigators did not provide information about what the suspects did with them during the 12 hours they were missing. The Livonia Police Department was leading the investigation.
Detroit Police Chief James White said no suspects were under arrest as of noon Monday while the investigation continued. He could not say who dropped off the babies.