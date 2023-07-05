Amber Alert continues for 2-year-old missing from Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The FBI is offering up to $25,000 for information leading to a 2-year-old who is the subject of an Amber Alert issued on Monday.

Authorities are still looking for Wynter Cole-Smith two days after she was kidnapped just after midnight on Monday morning from a residence on Lansing's south side.

The FBI says 26-year-old Rashad Trice assaulted Wynter's mother, who is his ex-girlfriend, at their residence in Lansing and kidnapped the 2-year-old. Wynter's 1-year-old brother was not harmed or kidnapped.

Authorities tracked Trice to St. Clair Shores, where he was arrested Monday morning after a crash. However, Wynter was not with him and he has not disclosed where he left her.

The FBI released a map and timeline of Trice's travels. It shows he drove along I-496 and I-96 from Lansing to the Southfield area from 11:20 p.m. to 12:50 a.m. He then drove along I-96 and I-94 through Detroit and Highland Park before he was captured around 4:50 a.m.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to Wynter. Anyone who knows where she is should call the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.