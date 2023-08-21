Amber Alert issued for 14-day-old twins kidnapped from Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police issued a statewide Amber Alert after twin 14-day-old boys were kidnapped from Livonia early Monday.
Two unidentified women took Montana and Matthew Bridges, who were only wearing diapers. They were last seen near the Quality Inn on Plymouth Road in Livonia.
Police believe they are in a black Jeep Cherokee with chrome trim around the windows bearing Michigan license plate EHD1130.
Investigators did not provide information about the circumstances leading to the boys' kidnapping or where the suspects may be heading.
Anyone who sees them or recognizes the suspects' Jeep Cherokee should call 911 immediate or the Livonia Police Department at 734-466-2470 ext. 2.