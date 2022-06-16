Arenac County man accused of threatening to bomb White House, kill President Biden

ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Arenac County man is facing charges again for allegedly making threats to bomb the White House and killed President Joe Biden.
A federal grand jury filed an indictment against Timothy Findlay in U.S. District Court in Bay City on Wednesday. He charged with a felony for the alleged threats.
The indictment says Findlay made a threat on April 28 to "take the life of and inflict bodily harm upon the President of the United States, specifically, to bomb the White House and kill everybody."
Findlay already received a 15-month prison sentence in 2014 after pleading guilty to two federal charges of making threats to kill former President Barack Obama.
That case involved notes that Findlay wrote while locked up in the Ogemaw County Jail. He indicated in the notes that he wanted to bomb the White House and Obama.
His sentence in 2014 also included a court order to complete an extensive drug treatment program.