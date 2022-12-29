Argentine Township woman convicted in 2010 murder to get paroled

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Argentine Township woman convicted in the 2010 murder of her 4-year-old son is expected to be paroled next year.
Corrine Baker, who is the mother of Dominick Calhoun, is scheduled to be released sometime in April.
Dominick's grandfather said the Michigan Parole Board notified the family of Baker's impending release earlier this week.
Baker and her then-boyfriend Brandon Hayes were charged with beating 4-year-old Dominick to death in April 2010 after he wet his pants.
Baker was sentenced to spend 13 to 30 years in prison after testifying against Hayes. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.