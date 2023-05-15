'Armed and dangerous' Saginaw teen arrested, accused of shooting at police

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - An intense search for a suspect who is believed to have fired a gunshot at a police officer is over.
That search was in the Saginaw area for a 17-year-old identified as Justin Love. Police say he was involved in several recent crimes in Saginaw, Saginaw Township and Bridgeport Township before shooting at the officer.
About an hour after police put out a bulletin that they were looking for Love, the fugitive team found him.
"The threat is over. He is in custody at this point in time," said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth.
Investigators say Love was a suspect in various violent crimes in recent weeks.
"He has stolen several vehicles. There have been armed robberies of businesses," said Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Matt Gerow.
The search for Love intensified on Sunday. Saginaw police released surveillance photos taken from those armed robberies, which Love is suspected of committing.
"Just yesterday, he shot at one of our Saginaw police officers," Gerow said.
Ruth said the shooting incident happened in the area of Hess Road and Dixie Highway in Buena Vista Township while Saginaw police officers were chasing a vehicle in which Love was riding.
"When he bailed out and ran, he turned around and shot at one of our officers that was in a vehicle at that point in time. That's very dangerous when they start shooting at our officers. I take that very seriously," Ruth said.
The officer was not hit and it appears his vehicle was not struck by the bullet as well. Ruth said the officer did not return fire at Love.
Police searched Sunday and Monday morning looking for Love. They put out an alert to the public to be on the lookout for Love, saying he was armed and dangerous.
Within about a half hour after putting the bulletin out, Love was taken into custody without incident. He most likely will be charged as an adult.
Court records indicate he already has been charged as an adult in previous cases.