Arrest made for May 29 arson of downtown Saginaw building

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a suspect in connection with a large fire that destroyed a downtown Saginaw building on May 29.

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set and they obtained evidence at the scene leading them to a suspect, who was arrested and not identified on Monday.

“The police and fire departments work together every day to make the citizens lives better, this arrest is a great example of that,” said Saginaw Fire Chief Thomas Raines.

The Saginaw Fire Department responded to the blaze around 9 p.m. May 29 at 700 Lapeer Avenue. The two-story building was engulfed in flames when fire trucks arrived on the scene.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported.

The Saginaw Police Department and Michigan State Police assisted firefighters on the investigation. They determined the fire was arson and may be related to other fires around downtown Saginaw.

Reports have been turned over to the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office, which will decide whether to file criminal charges against the suspect related to the May 29 fire.

“This is a great example of collaborative effort and team work amongst agencies,” said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth.

Several other fires in the Saginaw area, which authorities didn't name specifically, remain under investigation.