Arrest made in Davison Township homicide case

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - An arrest has been made in the Davison Township homicide case at Charter Oaks Apartments on Wednesday.

Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon said that the 52-year-old suspect is in custody on Friday.

Police tell ABC12 News that the suspect will be charged with murder, simple assault and domestic violence- second offense.

Investigators say the suspect used a weapon to commit the murder, but did not say what type of weapon it was.

An arraignment is expected on Saturday.

Chief Rendon said the 73-year-old woman was a resident at the apartment complex off Lapeer Road. He said she knew the 52-year-old man accused of killing her.

Stay with ABC12 News for updates on this developing situation.