Arrest warrant issued for a mid-Michigan township trustee

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a mid-Michigan township trustee.
Buena Vista Township trustee Eddie Billing has been issued a no-trespass order, which bans him from properties owned by the municipality.
The call came after Billings was seen and heard in what is described as an extremely concerning video on Facebook.
He is not allowed to attend the board’s next meeting on Monday because of the no-trespass order.Township officials claim that Billings has violated the no-trespass order twice, which is a misdemeanor.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Billings, he has not turned himself in.
More updates to come.