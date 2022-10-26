Arrest warrant issued for man accused of deadly stabbing in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a 39-year-old man accused of stabbing another man to death last week in Flint.
The Flint Police Department is looking for Charles Michael Crutcher, who is charged with first-degree murder and domestic violence. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Authorities say Crutcher stabbed an adult male at a residence in the 1200 block of Lillian Drive around 8 p.m. Oct. 19. The scene is located near Hasselbring Park on Flint's north side.
Investigators have not released information about the circumstances leading up to the stabbing or a possible motive.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Crutcher's arrest. Anyone who knows where police can find him should call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.