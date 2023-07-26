Arthur Hill High School athlete killed during a shooting Tuesday night

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A standout high school athlete was the victim in a shooting overnight in Buena Vista Township.
Mazzie Rudison, 18, was found dead last night after police responded to a home in the 500 block of North 26th Street following a call about a shooting.
Rudison was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Rudison did not live in the area, and investigators believe he got into a confrontation with two other people.
Police say they did get some statements from witnesses but have not made an arrest at this point.
Rudison attended football practice at the high school earlier in the day. Police and friends say he was a star football and basketball player.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.