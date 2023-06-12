Assault near Saginaw apartment complex leads to double shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - An assault near a Saginaw apartment complex on Friday night ended with a double shooting, according to police.
Michigan State Police say a group of people was huddling around and assaulting a near near the Birch Park Apartments complex of Hess Avenue around 11:45 p.m.
Police say the victim got away from the assault, ran back to his vehicle, grabbed a firearm and opened fire on the group that was assaulting him.
A 38-year-old woman and 20-year-old man both were hospitalized with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The assault victim accused of pulling the trigger was not in custody as of Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information about the incident should call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-759-1605 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.