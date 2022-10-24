 Skip to main content
Atherton Community Schools teacher accused of sexual relationship with student

  • Updated
Jerry Cutting

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A teacher at Atherton Community Schools in Burton is facing several charges from an alleged sexual relationship with a student.

Court records show 54-year-old Jerry Cutting is charged with six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for the alleged inappropriate relationship with the student, who won't be identified.

Cutting faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted of any charges against him. He has taught choir and band at Atherton Community Schools for students in third through 12th grade for 30 years.

The female victim was 13-year-old when the relationship started at the end of the last school year and has continued this fall past her 14th birthday, according to investigators.

Authorities say Cutting engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with the teen on several occasions and in multiple locations.

Authorities say Atherton school administrators learned about the alleged sexual relationship between Cutting and the student on Thursday. He was charged on Friday after a rapid police investigation.

