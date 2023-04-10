Atherton teacher accused of sexual relationship waives hearing

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - An Atherton Community Schools teacher accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a student will stand trial on six sex charges after waiving a court hearing on Monday.

The case against 54-year-old Jerry Cutting will move to Genesee County Circuit Court for trial after he waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Cutting, who taught band and choir at Atherton schools in Burton for 30 years, is facing six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for an alleged sexual relationship with a student. He faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

Police arrested Cutting in October after the alleged victim came forward. He alleged victim told investigators that abuse against her started when she was 13 and continued past her 14th birthday during the last school year.

Authorities say Cutting engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with the teen on several occasions and in multiple locations. He remains free after posting $60,000 bond in October.

Cutting's arrest led to a spate of threats sent to students on AirDrop, which caused Atherton administrators to increase school safety and security policies last fall.