Attempted child abduction at Flint's Mott Park

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department said that a man attempted to abduct a 5-year-old girl at Mott Park on Monday.
Officials say that they responded to a 911 call at 6:30 P.M. Monday for an attempted abduction.
A resident in the area said that their 5-year-old child was playing in the park when a man, described as a white male, muscular build, with a bald head approached the young girl and grabbed her by her shirt.
The 5-year-old told police that she broke free from the man by kicking and screaming and then ran home.
The victim was not injured and did not seek medical attention.
If residents in the area see anyone matching the description, they are asked to call 911.