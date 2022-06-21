 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values into the upper 90s.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Attempted child abduction at Flint's Mott Park

  • Updated
  • 0
Flint Police Department

Flint Police Department

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department said that a man attempted to abduct a 5-year-old girl at Mott Park on Monday. 

Officials say that they responded to a 911 call at 6:30 P.M. Monday for an attempted abduction. 

A resident in the area said that their 5-year-old child was playing in the park when a man, described as a white male, muscular build, with a bald head approached the young girl and grabbed her by her shirt. 

The 5-year-old told police that she broke free from the man by kicking and screaming and then ran home. 

The victim was not injured and did not seek medical attention. 

If residents in the area see anyone matching the description, they are asked to call 911. 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you