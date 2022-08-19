Attorney explains deal between Beecher schools and accused sex predator

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An attorney who helped broker a civil settlement with Beecher Community Schools explained why sexual assault allegations against Eugene Pratt never went public years ago.
Pratt worked as the principal of adult and alternative education for the Beecher school district from 2006 to 2013, when his contract wasn't renewed. During that time, three former students leveled sexual assault allegations against him.
Each of the three students walked away with civil settlements worth six figures, but the allegations against Pratt remained private. No criminal charges were issued against him stemming from the Beecher cases.
Attorney Glen Lenhoff helped broker settlements on behalf of two young men in 2014. He said they went through a facilitation process and resolved the civil cases.
Beecher school administrators reported the sexual misconduct allegations against Pratt to police and Michigan Child Protective Services as required by law. But Lenhoff said going public can be too much for some victims.
"To get molested and taken advantage of by a teacher, it can be hard for young person to come forward and speak out about what happened," he said. "Fear, humiliation, sometimes the younger person will blame themselves."
Seeing Pratt arrested on Wednesday reopened old wounds, but Lenhoff said his client is older now -- and time has given him courage and a voice.
"He's doing better. Fine young man," he said. "I have the greatest hopes for his future. He's a very courageous and upstanding young man."
Lenhoff said the Beecher school district mandated the nondisclosure deal, so his clients couldn't talk about it. The former superintendent said the district couldn't release Pratt's name, because Pratt threatened to sue the district if they did after he was not charged criminally.