Authorities bust alleged illegal gambling hall in Flint again

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police and Michigan gambling regulators raided an alleged illegal gambling hall in Flint for the second time in two years.

Authorities seized 50 machines allegedly used for illegal gaming and over $13,000, which they say was proceeds from the gambling operation.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board served a search warrant for the Flint Arcade at 3301 Corunna Road on Wednesday evening with help from Michigan State Police, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office and Flint Police Department.

They found 48 computers allegedly used to play electronic slot-style games and two other machines allegedly used for illegal gambling.

"Storefront casinos and illegal gambling pose significant risks to communities, both socially and economically," MGCB Executive Director Henry Williams said. "Since they can often attract criminal activity and draw customers away from legitimate businesses that positively contribute to the local economy, it is essential that these types of operations get shut down to prevent customers from falling prey to fraudulent schemes and protect them from potential harm."

Authorities raided the same storefront a year ago on Aug. 18, 2022, when it was operating as The Cellular Vault. Authorities seized 43 computers used for gambling and nearly $2,600 in illegal gambling proceeds.

Regulators received fresh tips this summer saying that illegal gambling returned to the Corunna Road location under a new name. That led to Wednesday's search warrant.

No charges were announced after the 2022 search warrant or the raid conducted Wednesday.