Authorities identify 24-year-old hit and killed in Mundy Township

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities have identified the 24-year-old man who died in a hit-and-run crash along Torrey Road in Mundy Township over the weekend.
Police say Caleb McDonald was walking north on the northbound side of the 5000 block of Torrey Road around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police believe a northbound vehicle hit him and fled the scene.
The Metro Police Authority of Genesee County says McDonald was pronounced dead shortly after emergency crews arrived on the scene.
The suspect fled the scene northbound on Torrey Road and remained at large Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators are looking for an older model SUV -- possibly a Chevrolet S-10 Blazer or pickup truck -- that is gray or silver in color. It likely has fresh damage on the front passenger side, including a broken headlight.
Police are asking residents near the intersection of Torrey and Maple roads to check their home surveillance cameras for images of a vehicle matching the description.
Anyone with information on the crash should call the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County at 810-820-2190.