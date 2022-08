FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the suspect who shot and killed a man on the west side of Flint earlier this month.

Investigators say 34-year-old Bryndon Weathersby was found shot to death at his home on Frazer Street on the morning of Aug. 14. It was the 25th homicide of the year in Flint, compared to 39 through August 2021.

Anyone with information about what happened to Weathersby should call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.