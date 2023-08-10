Authorities identify man killed in police-action shooting near Bay City

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the man they say is responsible for a deadly domestic violence incident Tuesday in Bay County.

Darryl Socia, 46, is believed to have stabbed a woman he had been in a relationship with at the Bay Saginaw Estates neighborhood in Hampton Township near Bay City on Tuesday morning.

The woman escaped, but Socia allegedly had a gun and began to shoot at officers when police arrived. Police returned fire and eventually struck Socia, who later died at an area hospital.

Socia has been convicted of domestic violence before and was discharged from the Michigan Department of Corrections in 2021.

Two Michigan State Police troopers remain on administrative leave while the investigation continues.