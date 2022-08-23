Authorities seize 67 gambling machines from Flint cell phone stores

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities say two cell phone stores in Flint were fronts for significant illegal gambling houses.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board seized 11 video slot machines and 56 computers allegedly used for illegal gambling, along with over $10,100 worth of suspected gambling profits and gift cards, from the two locations.

State gambling regulators and the Michigan Attorney General's Office raided The Cellular Vault at 3301 Corunna Road and Cellular Bank at 4622 N. Saginaw Road on Aug. 18.

Authorities allegedly found 39 computers used to play slot-style games at The Cellular Vault. They took 11 slot machines and 13 more computers set up to play slot-style games at Cellular Bank.

Investigators say they also uncovered a separate illegal gaming activity, which provided people a card with a PIN number that they could use to gamble at home or elsewhere.

Authorities have not announced any criminal charges associated with the raids.

Michigan Gaming Control Board Executive Director Henry Williams said the agency received "several anonymous tips" leading investigators to the alleged illegal gambling houses.

“Patrons at alleged storefront casinos do not have access to the consumer protections required for legal, regulated gambling," he said. "The operations also can draw other types of crime to the surrounding neighborhoods.”

Last week's illegal gambling raids were the second this year in Genesee County. The Michigan Gaming Control Board seized 100 alleged illegal gambling devices and $29,200 in profits in April from The State Road Spot in Davison and The Bristol Spot in Burton.

State gambling regulators continue investigating the items they seized during the April raids.