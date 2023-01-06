Autopsy: Baby Chaos had meth in his system when found dead in ditch

MONTROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Autopsy results show 16-month-old Chaos Demilo McCarthy had methamphetamine in his system when he was found dead in a ditch near Montrose.

The revelation came during a probable cause hearing for the baby’s father, Michael Butler. The medical examiner now is trying to determine whether the child ingested the drugs or whether the positive test is the result of exposure.

There has been a delay in Butler’s criminal case until the autopsy was completed.

Neighbors found Chaos' body in a ditch along North Morrish Road in Montrose Township on Aug. 25, 2022.

Butler has been charged with felony murder, first-degree child abuse, concealing the death an individual and aggravated domestic violence. He’s been at the Genesee County Jail since his arrest.

Despite being a convicted felon, Butler had been given temporality custody of the child just weeks prior to his death after he and his siblings were removed from their mother’s custody.

Butler's next court date is scheduled for Feb. 9.