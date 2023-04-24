'Bad actors' steal money from Team One Credit Union accounts

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are investigating a scheme that wiped out accounts for some members of Team One Credit Union in the Saginaw area over the weekend.
Investigators believe thieves swiped the entire balance from some accounts and left others with negative balances as they made off with at least $90,000.
Investigators were still piecing together how the scheme unfolded on Monday. It appears someone noticed suspects at ATMs on Saturday using debit cards and punching in multiple PIN numbers.
"My checking and savings accounts were both hit, and the panic set in," said Clayette Zechmeister of Tuscola County.
Team One Credit Union President Derrick Barber blamed the theft on "a group of bad actors" who reproduced fake debit cards to gain access to members' funds. The thefts occurred a several Team One ATMs around Saginaw.
Michigan State Police were looking for the suspects Monday, but they were not sure how many accounts were affected.
"When I looked at my statement, it said the money came out of an ATM in Saginaw, McCarty Road, and seems to be a common denominator," Zechmeister said.
She wasn't in the Saginaw area Saturday. When news spread of the fraud, she checked her account, which showed a negative balance.
Zechmeister, who the administrator for Tuscola County, said Team One representatives called her on Sunday to say money was put back in her account.
"My other fear was it was Tuscola County's payroll week and a lot of employees bank with Team One Credit Union," she said.
A number of employees and friends in the county were victims as well.
"I hope they catch these people," Zechmeister said.
Barber assured all members that they will be reimbursed for any funds wrongfully taken from their accounts.