Bay City commissioner accused of domestic violence

Bay City Commissioner Andrea Burney

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City commissioner was arraigned on a charge of domestic violence Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say 59-year-old Andrea Burney faces one count of domestic violence after she was accused of assaulting her sister on Wednesday at a residence on Jackson Street.

Burney is the commissioner for Bay City's Third Ward.

Bay County District Court Magistrate Janice Doner gave Burney a personal recognizance bond and ordered her to have no contact with her sister.

Police say neither Burney nor her sister used a weapon in the alleged crime.

