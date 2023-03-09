Bay City commissioner accused of domestic violence

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City commissioner was arraigned on a charge of domestic violence Thursday afternoon.
Authorities say 59-year-old Andrea Burney faces one count of domestic violence after she was accused of assaulting her sister on Wednesday at a residence on Jackson Street.
Burney is the commissioner for Bay City's Third Ward.
Bay County District Court Magistrate Janice Doner gave Burney a personal recognizance bond and ordered her to have no contact with her sister.
Police say neither Burney nor her sister used a weapon in the alleged crime.