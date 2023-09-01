 Skip to main content
Bay City commissioner arraigned on bond violation charge

  Updated
  • 0

Andrea Burney won a seat on the commission in November election

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City commissioner has been arraigned again, this time for a bond violation charge.

Court records show 60-year-old Andrea Burney faced a bench warrant for violating her bond in a domestic violence case. Judge Mark Janer allowed her to remain free on a personal recognizance bond.

Burney said last week she was trying to see her mother a few weeks ago, when she happened to have contact with her sister. Burney's sister accused Burney of hitting her on March 8 during a family dispute.

Burney said has turned down a plea deal in the domestic violence case and expects to go to trial on Sept. 20.

