Bay City commissioner arraigned on bond violation charge

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City commissioner has been arraigned again, this time for a bond violation charge.

Court records show 60-year-old Andrea Burney faced a bench warrant for violating her bond in a domestic violence case. Judge Mark Janer allowed her to remain free on a personal recognizance bond.

Burney said last week she was trying to see her mother a few weeks ago, when she happened to have contact with her sister. Burney's sister accused Burney of hitting her on March 8 during a family dispute.

Burney said has turned down a plea deal in the domestic violence case and expects to go to trial on Sept. 20.