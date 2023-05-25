Bay City doctor sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $60+ million

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A vascular surgeon from Bay City will spend time in a federal penitentiary and pay well over $60 million after he pleaded guilty to health care fraud.

A federal judge sentenced Dr. Vasso Godiali to spend 80 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to a scheme of billing for unnecessary medical procedures that he didn't perform and falsifying medical records to make them appear necessary.

Godiali also agreed to repay $19.5 million to Medicare, Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield for the fraudulent medical billing and an additional $43.4 million to the federal government to settle False Claims Act violations.

Godiali admitted to launching the scheme in 2009 and submitting fake bills to all three health insurers.

Most of his false claims involved the placement of stents in dialysis patients to treat arterial blood clots. He billed the insurers for placing stents that were never needed or never placed -- sometimes involving multiple stents in the same artery.

Godiali wrote in the patients' medical records that he encountered blocked arteries to justify the stents. However, he later admitted to investigators that he never came across blockages.

"Dr. Godiali stole an enormous amount of money from both public and private health insurers over a number of years, and falsified medical records to cover up his scheme to defraud," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison of Detroit. "We hope that today’s sentence and substantial civil recovery deter any other physicians likewise inclined to line their pockets at the expense of the public."