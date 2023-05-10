Bay City man accused of double stabbing in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have arrested a 23-year-old Bay City man, who is accused of stabbing two people in Mount Pleasant last weekend.
The suspect, who police haven't identified, allegedly stabbed a man in the chest and a woman in the back near the intersection of Broomfield Road and Mission Street in Mount Pleasant around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
Witnesses say the suspect got into an argument with the male victim, which escalated into the stabbing. The female victim apparently tried to intervene when she was injured.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department and Bay City Department of Public Safety collaborated on the investigation this week. Detectives conducted interviews and surveillance around Bay City, which lead to the suspect.
The Isabella County Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant charging the 23-year-old suspect with two counts of assault with intent to murder. He was in custody at the Isabella County Jail while awaiting arraignment.
Both victims were treated and released at an area hospital this week. They are expected to make a full recovery.