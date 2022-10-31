 Skip to main content
Bay City man faces five charges after hours-long standoff

  • Updated
Police say 77-year-old Harold Nielson is facing five criminal charges after engaging in a police standoff last Thursday.

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Bay City man involved in that standoff with police last week is facing five criminal charges.

Police say 77-year-old Harold Nielson was being evicted earlier this month for failing to pay rent and he allegedly became hostile to other tenants in the apartment house on Garfield Street in Bay City.

Investigators say he threatened the court officer and landlord with a knife on the first eviction attempt two weeks ago. Police returned Thursday with an arrest warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon.

They say Nielson again refused to leave and one of the officers believed he saw a gun. Officers backed out and negotiated with Nielson for hours before he surrendered peacefully.

Nielson faces four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of assaulting, resisting, or obstructing police. Investigators did not find a gun in his apartment.

