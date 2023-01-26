Bay City man involved in standoff over eviction found incompetent

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City man who was involved in a standoff with police over an eviction notice on Garfield Street last October has been found not competent for a trial.

Following his arrest, 77-year-old Harold Nielsen was given an evaluation at the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Ypsilanti to determine whether he is mentally competent for trial.

After that testing, a Bay County judge ruled Nielsen is incompetent to participate in court proceedings. Nielsen now is committed to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for in-patient treatment.

He faces four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of assaulting, resisting, or obstructing police. Investigators did not find a gun in his apartment.

Nielsen's landlord, who owns the house converted into apartments on Garfield Street, said he went through eviction proceedings after Nielsen failed to pay rent and became hostile to other tenants.

Police say Nielsen threatened a court officer and his landlord with a knife on the first eviction attempt. Police returned two weeks later with an arrest warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon.

They say Nielson again refused to leave and one of the officers believed he saw a gun. Officers backed out and negotiated with Nielson for hours before he surrendered peacefully.