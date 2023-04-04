Bay City soldier dies after double shooting in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WJRT) - Police are continuing to search for the shooter accused of killing a U.S. Army soldier from Bay City last week.
The Colorado Springs Police Department says 23-year-old Braden Peltier died after a shooting around 3:45 a.m. on March 26 in the 2700 block of Palmer Park Boulevard.
Peltier and another man both sustained gunshot wounds in the incident and were rushed to a Colorado Springs hospital, where Peltier was pronounced dead.
Peltier grew up in Bay City and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was stationed at Fort Carson, which is located south of Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs police continue looking for a suspect in the shooting. Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in Peltier's shooting.
"Detectives are working hard to identify the suspect. We are asking for help from our community for any information about this suspect, their whereabouts or anything they may know about this terrible crime," said Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez.
Call Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 with any information about Peltier's death.