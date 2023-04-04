 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac MI has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 10.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.3
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early
tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Impact....
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Bay City soldier dies after double shooting in Colorado

  • Updated
  • 0
Braden Peltier of Bay City died after a double shooting in Colorado Springs, where he was stationed with the U.S. Army.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WJRT) - Police are continuing to search for the shooter accused of killing a U.S. Army soldier from Bay City last week.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says 23-year-old Braden Peltier died after a shooting around 3:45 a.m. on March 26 in the 2700 block of Palmer Park Boulevard.

Peltier and another man both sustained gunshot wounds in the incident and were rushed to a Colorado Springs hospital, where Peltier was pronounced dead.

Peltier grew up in Bay City and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was stationed at Fort Carson, which is located south of Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs police continue looking for a suspect in the shooting. Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in Peltier's shooting. 

"Detectives are working hard to identify the suspect. We are asking for help from our community for any information about this suspect, their whereabouts or anything they may know about this terrible crime," said Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez.

Call Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 with any information about Peltier's death.

