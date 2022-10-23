Bay City teen in critical condition after accidental shooting

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 15-year-old Bay City girl was in critical condition after a shooting inside a residence over the weekend.
Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to the shooting inside a home in the 200 block of South Sherman Street around 10:20 a.m. Saturday. They found the teenage victim suffering from one gunshot wound.
She was rushed to an area hospital, where she was listed in critical condition over the weekend.
Police believe the victim was with a 15-year-old boy, who she knows, when the shooting happened. Investigators believe the incident was accidental, but the boy fled the scene before Bay City police arrived.
The boy's parents brought him to the Bay City Department of Public Safety headquarters, where he was interviewed and arrested later Saturday evening.
He was taken to the Bay County Juvenile Home to await court proceedings on a charge of careless or negligent use of a firearm causing injury.