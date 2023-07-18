Bay County corrections officer arrested for going in wrong house

ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay County Sheriff's Office corrections officer was arrested and spent several hours in jail after he mistakenly went into the wrong house.
The incident happened Friday night in Standish. The person who was house sitting called police after he realized someone else was in the home.
Police arrived and found the 48-year-old corrections officer in the house. The man has been employed with the Bay County Sheriff's Office for more than two decades.
The man told investigators he had previously lived at the Standish home.
Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham is waiting to review reports about the incident before making any decisions on disciplinary action for the corrections officer.
