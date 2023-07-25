Bay County corrections officer formally charged in break-in

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Bay County corrections officer accused of unlawful entry into a home was formally charged on Tuesday.

Lester Cousineau was caught on a ring camera video entering a home in Arenac County on the night of July 14.

The person who was house-sitting at the address called the police.

Cousineau was sleeping when police entered the home.

He is charged with one count of breaking and entering and is free on bond.

Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham says Cousineau has not returned to work since the incident. He adds that he will monitor the case as it works its way through the court before deciding on any disciplinary action.