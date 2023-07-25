Bay County corrections officer formally charged in break-in

 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Tuesday July 25th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
issued an Air Quality Action Day for Tuesday, July 25th, for
elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Air Quality Index (AQI)
levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI
Orange) range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in west and central Canada will move
across the state with elevated levels of PM2.5 expected. The
Air Quality Index will likely increase into the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (Orange) range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at: http://www.deqmiair.org/

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Bay County corrections officer accused of unlawful entry into a home was formally charged on Tuesday.

Lester Cousineau  was caught on a ring camera video entering a home in Arenac County on the night of July 14.

The person who was house-sitting at the address called the police.

Cousineau was sleeping when police entered the home.

He is charged with one count of breaking and entering and is free on bond.

Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham says Cousineau has not returned to work since the incident. He adds that he will monitor the case as it works its way through the court before deciding on any disciplinary action.

