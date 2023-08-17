Bay County corrections officer pleads to misdemeanor

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay County corrections officer has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor after he was accused of being drunk and walking into a home that was not his.

Court records show 48-year-old Lester Cousineau pleaded no contest to the one criminal charge of entry without permission, which is punishable by up to 93 days in jail.

The no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but indicates that Cousineau will accept the punishment.

Cousineau entered a Standish home on July 14 and the person who was staying at the house called 911. Police arrived and arrested Cousineau, who investigators say had been drinking alcohol.

He has not returned to work at the Bay County Sheriff's Office since the incident. Cousineau will be sentenced in an Ogemaw County courtroom on Sept. 18.