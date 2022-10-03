Bay County deputy ruled justified in deadly shooting from August

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay County sheriff's deputy is back on the force Monday after prosecutors ruled he was justified in the shooting death of a homicide suspect in August.

Sheriff Troy Cunningham said Deputy Christopher VanHorn was justified in shooting 18-year-old Lamar Davis at the Bangor Downs apartment complex on Aug. 28.

Michigan State Police say Davis killed 27-year-old Bethany Taylor, then threatened deputies when they arrived. That's when investigators say VanHorn opened fire and shot Davis, who died from his injuries.

Michigan State Police investigated the shooting and sent their report to the Bay County Prosecutor's Office, which who isn't pressing charges against VanHorn.

VanHorn was placed on paid administrative leave after the incident, which is standard protocol for police-involved shootings. He returned to duty on Monday after prosecutors closed the case without filing charges.

Taylor was the mother of two boys. Police haven't disclosed whether Taylor and Davis had any connection before their deadly encounter on Aug. 28.