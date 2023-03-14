Bay County man accused of dealing drugs, illegally making guns

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 45-year-old man is facing several charges after detectives seized a large sum of illegal drugs and more than two dozen weapons from his house.
Michigan State Police say the search warrant served on March 8 came after a year-long investigation into Jessie Alan Bennett, who allegedly was dealing drugs and manufacturing weapons at his Bentley Township residence.
The Strike Team Investigative Narcotics Group visited Bennett's residence in March 2022. Detectives found 186 grams of fentanyl, 150 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 16 firearms and a large sum of cash.
The second search warrant last week led authorities to 250 grams of fentanyl, more crystal meth, cash and at least 10 more firearms. A rifle located at Bennett's residence had been reported stolen.
Detectives say a significant amount of the fentanyl found last week was stashed in a child's bedroom.
Bennett was arraigned in Bay County District Court on March 8 for the following charges:
- Delivering or manufacturing methamphetamine.
- Delivering or manufacturing less than 50 grams of a narcotic.
- Possession of a short barreled rifle.
- Possession of a firearm while committing a felony.