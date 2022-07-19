Bay County man faces escape charge for canceling credit card transaction that paid his bond

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - He's charged with escape, but a Bay County man didn't break out of jail or get out of his handcuffs.
Instead his alleged escape was cancelling a credit card transaction, claiming it was fraud.
The man's attorney believes the escape charge is a bit harsh.
Thomas Koweta apparently had someone post bond with Koweta's credit card and shortly after he gained his freedom, Koweta canceled that transaction claiming it was fraudulent.
The Saginaw County Undersheriff says that's a form of escape.
"You can take a credit card, swipe it through, and it pays exactly what needs to be paid,' explains Saginaw County Under Sheriff Mike Gomez.
And that's allegedly what someone did at the Saginaw County Jail for 50-year- old Thomas Koweta on May 29th.
The person used Koweta's card here at one of two kiosks inside the sheriff's department vestibule, which is accessible 24 hours a day.
The card was used to pay off two bonds and other costs for about $450.
Koweta was in custody for retail fraud and resisting arrest.
About six weeks later, Gomez says his department was notified Koweta's credit card was actually used as a get out of jail free card.
"He contacted his credit card company, said it was a fraudulent use of his card," says Gomez.
The transaction was apparently cancelled shortly after he left the jail.
"He used a credit card to get out of jail and then stopped the payment and to us here at the sheriff's office, that's escape," claims Gomez.
Koweta now faces an escape while awaiting a misdemeanor trial charge.
His attorney, John Melton believes his client is being overcharged and that the sheriff's office and the prosecutor's office should be more upset with the credit card company for cancelling the transaction.
Koweta was out of custody for six weeks before being re-arrested on July 7th.
Gomez says he has never seen a bond payment put on a credit card and then the transaction gets cancelled.
"Try and nip it in the bud, so people know, that guy got out, but he went back and now its a more serious charge than what he had originally," says Gomez.
Which is exactly the case. The escape charge is a two-year felony.
Koweta is still in the Saginaw County Jail, but his bond is a bit higher, $10,000, and he will have to come up with at least one thousand dollars to get out this time.