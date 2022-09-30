 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bay County prosecutor forwards Cecchini case to attorney general

  • 0

The Michigan Attorney General's Office will decide whether to file charges against Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini, who is accused of assault.

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Attorney General's Office will decide whether to file charges against Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini, who is accused of assault.

The Bay County Prosecutor's Office transferred the case to state prosecutors.

Cecchini was captured on camera confronting three teenagers outside his Bay City apartment while upset with the noise and commotion the teens were apparently causing on Sept. 17.

The video appears to show Cecchini jabbing his flashlight into midsection of one of the teens.

Michigan State Police conducted an investigation and forwarded reports to the Bay County Prosecutor's Office this week. Prosecutor Nancy Borushko decided to forward the case to the Michigan Attorney General's Office instead of deciding whether to file any criminal charges.

Cecchini remains on administrative leave while the investigation into his conduct continues.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you