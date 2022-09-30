Bay County prosecutor forwards Cecchini case to attorney general

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Attorney General's Office will decide whether to file charges against Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini, who is accused of assault.
The Bay County Prosecutor's Office transferred the case to state prosecutors.
Cecchini was captured on camera confronting three teenagers outside his Bay City apartment while upset with the noise and commotion the teens were apparently causing on Sept. 17.
The video appears to show Cecchini jabbing his flashlight into midsection of one of the teens.
Michigan State Police conducted an investigation and forwarded reports to the Bay County Prosecutor's Office this week. Prosecutor Nancy Borushko decided to forward the case to the Michigan Attorney General's Office instead of deciding whether to file any criminal charges.
Cecchini remains on administrative leave while the investigation into his conduct continues.