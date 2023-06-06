Beaverton schools closed amid manhunt for armed suspect

BEAVERTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Police were looking for an armed home invasion suspect in the Beaverton area Tuesday morning.
Michigan State Police say a suspect broke into a residence in Lakeside Estates on the city's west side overnight. There was no immediate word on whether anyone in the residence was injured.
Police were looking for an armed suspect in the area Tuesday morning. No description of the suspect was available.
Beaverton Rural Schools canceled classes on Tuesday as a precaution while the manhunt continued. Authorities were asking the public to avoid the area if possible Tuesday while the search continued.
