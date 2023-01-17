Bentley schools increase security after 'kill list' posted online

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Bentley Community Schools says the students involved in creating a "kill list" posted to social media have been detained by police.
The Burton school district had increased security on campus Tuesday.
Superintendent Kristy Spann contacted police after Bentley school officials learned of the post on Monday. Administrators say there was no threat to students or staff.
Police did not announce any criminal charges on Tuesday while the investigation continued. The students allegedly involved in creating the "kill list" were not identified.
Bentley schools are setting up several workshops with Michigan State Police for parents and teachers to learn more about guiding children's social media use.