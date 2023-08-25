Big developments in 2020 Huron County murder case, but no suspects

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators have key piece of evidence two and a half years after a Huron County murder, but still don't have enough for any arrests.

The Huron County Sheriff's Office says investigators found the handgun used to killed 59-year-old Ricky Bailey at his residence in Verona Township on Dec. 30, 2020.

Police say two masked intruders burst into Bailey's residence on Rapson Road around 11:20 p.m. that night and demanded "the money." The unknown intruders then shot and killed Bailey in his living room.

Bullets from the gun fired in Bailey's residence that night matched a handgun seized by the Chicago Police Department last winter in a weapons violation investigation, according to Michigan State Police ballistics testing.

The gun is registered to a resident of Huron County, who claims they sold it and they couldn't remember who bought it. However, investigators say there is no record of that gun being sold.

The registered owner of the gun claims they had no role in Bailey's murder. The sheriff's office and other law enforcement agencies have served more search warrants and interviewed more people based on new leads in the case.

However, Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said they still don't have enough evidence to make any arrests yet. He again is asking the public to come forward with any tips or information that may help investigators.

Bailey's family and friends are offering up to $9,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

The assailants were described only as wearing black ski masks, black leather coats, black gloves and black khaki type pants. Hanson has said the assailants may have targeted previous residents who lived in Bailey's house, because his family moved in a short time before his murder.

Anyone with information about Bailey's murder should call the Huron County Sheriff's Office at 989-269-6500, Huron County Central Dispatch at 989-269-6421 or a confidential tip line at 989-269-2861.