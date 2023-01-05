Body discovered in Saginaw River in March of 1973 officially identified as Vietnam veteran

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A body was discovered in the Saginaw River nearly 50 years ago and the remains have been officially identified.

On March 13, 1973, the body of a man was discovered in the river in Zilwaukee Township. He had no identification on him, but police knew he was murdered.

An autopsy was done, and the man had blunt force trauma to the head and he was shot seven times.

Investigators couldn't identify him, so he was buried in Saginaw County as a John Doe. But thanks to DNA technology, police now know the man was a Vietnam veteran from Texas.

"The priority for this case was getting Daniel's family the answers they were looking for," said Cairren Binder of the DNA Doe Project.

A picture shows Marine Corps Sgt. Daniel Garza-Gonzalez receiving the Navy Cross for heroism. He served in Vietnam in the late 1960s.

Back home in Beeville, Texas, in 1972, he told his parents he was heading to Flint to look for work. His family never saw him again.

"There is a perception by the public that nobody was looking for them or they were unloved. Daniel was loved. He was missed by his family," Binder said.

In 2020, the Michigan State Police Cold Case Team exhumed the body of the man for advanced DNA testing.

They enlisted the help of entities involved in forensic genetic genealogy, including the DNA Doe Project, a nonprofit that tries to identify John and Jane Does across the country.

"They have sent more cases to DNA Doe Project than any other agency in the country," Binder said of the Michigan State Police.

She was the team leader on identifying the Zilwaukee John Doe and there were challenges.

"We knew we were looking at a Latin America case. There are fewer and more distant matches in the database for people of color," Binder said.

She said the DNA Doe Project has 1.5 million DNA samples from people to search for a potential match.

"Ultimately we had some cooperation from some of his close DNA matches that helped us figure things out," Binder said.

The body was determined to be Daniel Garza-Gonzales, who was 29 years old when he died. One mystery is solved, but questions remain. Who killed him and why?

David Gonzales, who was Daniel's brother, said he's glad his family has closure. Michigan State Police are asking anyone with information on this case to give them a call.