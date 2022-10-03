 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Body found in burned Flint garage not identified

  • Updated
  • 0
flint fire department2

Flint Fire Department

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities have not identified the body of a man found after a garage fire in Flint on Sunday evening.

The Flint Police Department says no further information on the identity, how the body ended up in the garage or possible suspects in the death were available Monday morning.

The Flint Fire Department found the body after extinguishing an alleged arson fire, which consumed a detached garage in the 900 block of East Lorado Avenue near Industrial Avenue around 9 p.m.

Fire crews alerted the Flint Police Department to the discovery. 

Anyone with information about the body or how the fire started should call Flint police at 810-237-6970 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you