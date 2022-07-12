Body found in burning motor home outside Saginaw building

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Firefighters found a man's body inside a burned out motor home in the city of Saginaw on Monday afternoon.
The Saginaw Fire Department called to North Washington Avenue near 6th Street around 2 p.m., when they found the motor home on fire near a building. Once the fire was out, crews found the body of a man inside.
The Saginaw Police Department took over the investigation into how the man died. Investigators were treating the case as a homicide Monday evening.
Police could not immediately identify the man on Monday afternoon. Authorities plan to complete an autopsy soon to help determine how the man died.
The building next to the motor home sustained significant damage from the fire.