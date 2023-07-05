Body of missing 2-year-old found in Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The search for a missing 2-year-old girl from Lansing came to a tragic end Wednesday with the discovery of her body in Detroit.

The FBI says Wynter Cole-Smith was found dead on Detroit's east side. It was not clear how or when she died, but the investigation will continue.

Authorities say 26-year-old Rashad Trice kidnapped Cole-Smith from an apartment on the south side of Lansing early Monday following a violent domestic assault, which left the girl's mother with significant injuries.

Trice was the mother's ex-boyfriend, but not Cole-Smith's biological father. He appeared in court for arraignment on several charges Wednesday related to the assault.

The Ingham County Prosecutor's Office charged Trice with several crimes related to "the brutal physical and sexual assault" reported before the alleged kidnapping.

Trice was not charged with kidnapping or any crimes against Wednesday afternoon because her body hadn't been located. He may face additional charges related to the girl's death later this week.

Investigators tracked Trice's movements along I-96 and I-94 between Lansing and St. Clair Shores, where he was arrested early Monday.

Trice is facing the following charges for the incident at a Lansing apartment complex late Sunday before the alleged kidnapping:

Assault with intent to murder.

Two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

First-degree home invasion.

Unlawful imprisonment.

Aggravated domestic violence second offense.

Unlawful driving away of an automobile.

Felonious assault.

Trice is charged as a four-time habitual offender, which could increase his sentence if he is convicted. He remains in the Ingham County Jail with on bond offered while awaiting further court proceedings.

"Our thoughts are with Wynter’s family and our entire community," Dewane said.