Border Patrol agents arrest 3 immigrants who crossed into Michigan illegally

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents arrested three adults in Michigan who allegedly crossed the St. Clair River from Canada illegally.

Workers at the Border Patrol dispatch center in Detroit saw live surveillance video of a boat crossing the border from Canada around 3 a.m. Tuesday and alerted agents on patrol in Marysville.

The boat was following a route known for human smuggling operations and illegal border crossings from Canada, according to Border Patrol agents.

The patrol agents located a 53-year-old man from the Dominican Republic and two women ages 25 and 26 from Mexico in Algonac. They allegedly admitted to crossing the international border by boat from Canada.

Agents brought all three suspects to a Border Patrol processing station and they will face further proceedings related to the incident.

“Intercepting this was made possible by technology and the teamwork of our agents and support personnel," said Border Patrol Chief Agent Robert Danley.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity should call the Detroit Sector Border Patrol Border at 1-800-537-3220.

