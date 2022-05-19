Border protection agents seize over 1 ton of marijuana in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Over 1 ton of marijuana coming into the U.S. at a Detroit border crossing didn't get to its destination.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted the marijuana last week at the Fort Street Cargo Facility.
The agency says an X-ray of an inbound semi-truck and trailer from Canada revealed discrepancies between the cargo inside and what the manifest indicated it was carrying.
Agents inspected the trailer and a K-9 team conducted a search. They found 2,175 pounds of marijuana concealed in boxes that were supposed to hold foam swimming pool toys.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized the semi-truck, trailer and marijuana before it entered the country.