 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boy listed in critical condition after late night shooting in Flint

  • 0
Flint Police Department

Flint Police Department

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A juvenile male suffered critical injuries from a late night shooting on Flint's west side.

The shooting was reported around 11:40 p.m. in the 3400 block of Herrick Street just east of Ballenger Highway.

The boy was rushed to Hurley Medical Center in a private vehicle and he was listed in critical condition Friday morning.

The Flint Police Department did not release any information on suspects or a possible motive for the shooting on Friday. Anyone with information about the incident should call police at 810-237-6905 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you