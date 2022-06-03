Boy listed in critical condition after late night shooting in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A juvenile male suffered critical injuries from a late night shooting on Flint's west side.
The shooting was reported around 11:40 p.m. in the 3400 block of Herrick Street just east of Ballenger Highway.
The boy was rushed to Hurley Medical Center in a private vehicle and he was listed in critical condition Friday morning.
The Flint Police Department did not release any information on suspects or a possible motive for the shooting on Friday. Anyone with information about the incident should call police at 810-237-6905 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.