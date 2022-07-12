Bridgeport police arrest knife-wielding man after weekend pursuit

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A police chase through three townships and a standoff with the driver, who was armed with a knife, ended peacefully with the man's arrest over the weekend.
The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office tried to pull over the 33-year-old man from Burt in Saginaw County near the intersection of Moore and Sheridan roads around 10:05 p.m. Saturday.
Officers believed the man may have been driving while intoxicated and he was absconding from parole after a previous second-degree murder conviction, according to the Bridgeport Township Police Department.
The suspect, who was not identified Tuesday, refused to stop and led police on a chase through Bridgeport, Spaulding and Taymouth townships in Saginaw County before his vehicle ran out of gas on Birch Run Road near Seymour Road.
Police ordered the man to get out of the vehicle when it stopped, but he refused. The man's wife was able to escape safely and she told police that he was acting suicidal with a large knife in the vehicle, police say.
A Bridgeport Township detective, who is a trained hostage negotiator, talked with the man and eventually convinced him to surrender peacefully. He was arrested by Saginaw County deputies without further incident.
"Uniformed Investigator (Larry) Biniecki did an excellent job of bringing this incident to a peaceful ending," said Bridgeport Township Police Chief Dave Duffett. "Initially the situation appeared that it may end very tragically as the driver was refusing all commands and brandishing the knife..."
Reports on the incident have been forwarded to the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office, which will decide what criminal charges to file against the 33-year-old suspect.