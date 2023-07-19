Burton man accused of dismembering his wife had long criminal history

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A Burton man accused in the murder and dismemberment of his wife had a long history of criminal behavior dating back to 1998, according to records from the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Tony Roosevelt Roy's crime spree came to an end this week when he was shot by Michigan State Police troopers during a traffic stop in Detroit.

Police say Roy, at the time of his death, was an absconder from parole and had a warrant out for his arrest.

Investigators believe Roy killed his wife, Shauna Roy, at Kings Lane Apartments near the intersection of Hemphill and Fenton roads last Saturday. Police say he then cut up her body and placed the parts in trash bags.

The Burton Police Department responded to the complex on Saturday for a welfare check after someone reported a dead body. Officers found the bags containing Shauna Roy's body parts piled inside a bathtub.

Michigan Department of Corrections records show Tony Roy had a criminal history dating back more than two decades. His record includes 17 felony counts, including several armed robbery convictions.

Roy was released from prison on parole last summer. In March of this year, while on parole, Roy faced charges in Genesee County District Court for aggravated domestic violence among other alleged crimes.

However, the case was dismissed in April. The Michigan Department of Corrections listed Roy as a parole absconder on July 11, which was a few days before his wife's murder.

Burton police named Roy a suspect in the murder over the weekend and obtained evidence indicating he was in the Detroit area on Monday. Michigan State Police fugitive teams from Metro Detroit and Mid-Michigan found him driving with a woman on Telegraph Road near Seven Mile Road on Monday.

Roy pulled over for a traffic stop. Police say he was armed with a handgun, which he pointed at himself and the woman in his vehicle. Troopers opened fire when he allegedly pointed the gun at the woman.

Roy was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman received treatment for minor injuries caused by shrapnel and flying bits of glass.

The troopers involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol, while the Detroit Police Department investigates their actions in shooting Roy.